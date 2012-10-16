Strax Rejuvenation to Launch New Charitable Program Called Strax Gives Back

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- South Florida-based plastic surgery and wellness center, Strax Rejuvenation & Aesthetics Institute, is set to launch a new charitable program called Strax Gives Back, with the kick-off event starting in December 2012.



The concept of Strax Gives Back is to provide deserving patients with procedures that would normally not be economically feasible for them. Alternatively, Strax Rejuvenation will work with deserving charities allowing them to raise money for their cause by donating surgical procedures or give the charity the opportunity to select the patient from within their organization to receive the surgical procedure.



According to Strax Rejuvenation COO, “We are so pleased to announce our new charitable program, Strax Gives Back, which aims to give back to the community. We are excited to release additional details about the program in the coming months.”



Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation has provided top-notch cosmetic surgeries and procedures to people throughout South Florida and the U.S. The company provides a wide range of surgical services, all specifically tailored to meet the needs of patients, including Lap Band® surgery, liposuction, facelifts and neck lifts, hair grafts, breast augmentation, chin implants, rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, eyelid surgery, vaginal rejuvenation and much more. Strax Rejuvenation also offers a variety of non-surgical procedures, including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, Lipotron radiofrequency and more.



The company also has specially trained physicians to maximize results from injectables such as Juvederm and Radiesse fillers, as well as Dysport wrinkle treatments, each designed to provide patients with a more youthful appearance with minimally invasive procedures.



Prospective patients can visit the Strax Rejuvenation YouTube channel to learn more about these surgeries and procedures in detail, and to see results first-hand.



Whether a person is interested in cosmetic surgery, weight loss plans or virtually anything designed to enhance one’s appearance, Strax Rejuvenation provides the highest quality results at the most competitive pricing.



To learn more about the new charitable program, Strax Gives Back, stay tuned in the coming months as additional details are released. People can also follow Strax Rejuvenation Twitter and visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/



About Strax Rejuvenation

Founded in 2004, Strax Rejuvenation & Aesthetics Institute is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation have successfully performed over 40,000 procedures since 2004. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on Strax’s patients must be board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers. All surgeons’ prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to perform surgery on Strax’s patients. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician's assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly and nurturing environment. Strax Rejuvenation offers Lap Band® surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, neck lifts, hair grafts, eyelid Surgery and vaginal rejuvenation and virtually every type of cosmetic surgery. Non-surgical procedures include Fraxel Laser and Lipo-Ex Treatments, Dysport, Radiesse, Juvederm and many more.