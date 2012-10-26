Strax Rejuvenation to Start Accepting Entries for Charitable Program Strax Gives Back in November

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- South Florida-based plastic surgery and wellness center, Strax Rejuvenation, has announced they will start accepting submissions via social voting for their charitable program Strax Gives Back beginning in mid-November. Individuals in need of surgical procedures and charities interested in raising money for their cause are encouraged to apply on the company’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/straxre, and Twitter page, @straxre, to receive the treatments and funding they need.



People should provide a story discussing why they feel they deserve a free surgical procedure and how it would make a difference in their life. Likewise, charities should submit details explaining why they are in need of additional funding and how the extra money would benefit their organization.



The first lucky recipient of the Strax Gives Back reward will be chosen in mid-December. Participants should stay tuned for additional details about the social voting process as they are released.



Strax Gives Back, which kicks off in December 2012 and runs through April 2013, is a series of charitable events aimed at providing deserving patients with surgical procedures that would normally not be economically feasible. Through the donation of surgical procedures, Strax Gives Back is also set to work with deserving charities to raise money for their cause.



Strax Rejuvenation provides a wide range of cosmetic surgeries and procedures, all tailored to meet the individual needs of each patient. The company’s specially trained physicians offer rhinoplasty Florida, liposuction, Lap Band® surgery, facelifts and neck lifts, breast augmentation, chin implants, eyelid surgery, laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal and laser acne treatment, as well as a variety of injectables, including Juvederm, Radiesse fillers and more.



To learn more about Strax Gives Back or for more information about how to apply to be a part of the charitable program, call 954-475-5400, email straxgivesback@straxre.com or visit http://www.straxrejuventation.com/



About Strax Rejuvenation

Founded in 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation have successfully performed over 40,000 procedures since 2004. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on Strax’s patients must be board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers. All surgeons’ prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to perform surgery on Strax’s patients. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and physician's assistants, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly and nurturing environment. Strax Rejuvenation offers Lap Band® surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, neck lifts, hair grafts, eyelid Surgery and vaginal rejuvenation and virtually every type of cosmetic surgery. Non-surgical procedures include Fraxel Laser and Lipo-Ex Treatments, Dysport, Radiesse, Juvederm and many more.