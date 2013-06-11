Strax Rejuvenation Welcomes Ana J. Varela to Its Team of Aesthetic Science Professionals

Sunrise, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Top plastic surgery and wellness center Strax Rejuvenation welcomes Ana J. Varela, ARNP, MSN to its team of aesthetics sciences professionals. Ana’s primary role at Strax will be to assist clients in choosing non-invasive and minimally-invasive rejuvenation procedures, which are typically less expensive than surgical procedures. Most procedures have no downtime, can be done quickly and can make a significant difference in one’s appearance.



Ana brings a huge amount of training, education and dedication to her new role with Strax Rejuvenation. She graduated from the University of Miami in Miami, Florida with a Master’s of Science in Nursing and her Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) degrees. In addition, Ana has taken additional courses to earn her Master’s of Science in Nursing degree.



After Ana earned her Master’s Degree, she went on to study the ins and outs of the field of cosmetic surgery. Her degree and experience helped Ana to achieve the rank of ARNP. ARNPs work within their field of study and experience as a primary care nurse practitioner. Ana has succeeded in completing a specified area of study while being closely scrutinized and examined to become an expert in her field.



“Ana will be in charge of both selecting and administering these non-invasive and minimally-invasive treatments to Strax clients, which longtime clients know means your face, skin, and whole body are in the best possible hands,” a newly-posted blog on the Strax Rejuvenation website noted.



“Her addition to the staff coincides with some amazing summer specials for our clients, and because of her higher level of training and experience with these procedures, we feel that now is an ideal time to detail some of the treatments Ana will be performing for our valued clients.”



Ana is also highly adept at eliminating spider veins from her patients’ legs and was also trained in VI Peels and the popular “Vampire Facelift” procedure.



Ana’s arrival at Strax Rejuvenation was timed perfectly; as noted in the blog, the center is currently offering significant savings on many of its treatments. For example, injectable fillers are now $339 per syringe instead of the usual price of $550; Fraxel Laser treatments are reduced from $750 per treatment down to $399, and there are also great deals on tattoo removal services.



About Strax Rejuvenation

Since 2004, Strax Rejuvenation is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading plastic surgery and wellness centers. Strax Rejuvenation has successfully performed over 40,000 procedures. To ensure patient safety and care, all surgeons that are permitted to perform surgeries on the wellness center’s patients are board certified and credentialed by independent risk managers, and their prior medical performance histories are closely scrutinized before they are permitted to practice surgery. Supported by numerous doctors, anesthesiologists, registered nurses, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, patients are assured to receive the very best possible experience in a warm, friendly, and nurturing environment. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com