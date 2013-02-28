Stray: Author Evan Fuller Releases Eagerly-Awaited Second Installment of 'The Rittenhouse Saga'

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- While he suffers from Fibromyalgia and is forced to write using dictation software, Evan Fuller has more than excelled in his literary endeavors. After garnering a dedicated following with his debut novel, ‘Mutt’, Fuller is delighted to announce the second installment of The Rittenhouse Saga.



‘Stray’ is engaging young adults across the country, leading them deep into a dystopian world laden with fantasy.



Synopsis:



In the depths of winter, Emery is digging. Two months after the conclusion of Mutt, he is building an underground highway into the walled city of Rittenhouse to smuggle food and medicine to those living in the wasteland outside. When the gateman Green comes to him with news of a secret shipment and plans to intercept it, Emery sees a chance at redemption for his past failings.



But as the search pulls him into a broadening web of conspiracy, his closest friends worry he is in too deep, determined find the shipment—or lose everything.



As the author explains, ‘Stray’ comes following much demand from his fans.



“My first novel saw remarkable early success, with a host of avid bloggers reviewing the book and helping me promote it. I entered the publishing world on a shoestring, with no prior experience, and I've been blown away by the immensely positive reviews ‘Mutt’ has received,” says Fuller.



He continues, “This diligent promotion allowed me to expand my readership from friends to strangers, capturing an active audience who demanded the next book.”



This demand allowed Fuller to launch a crowd-funding campaign to cover the costs of publishing ‘Stray’. With over fifty readers backing his project and producing the $2000 required, Fuller is delighted to take his work one step further by commissioning a run of paperback copies.



So many people have chanced to visit this strange little world I've made,” he adds, “and now they're asking to return to it. That means everything to me.”



With critics praising the author for his efforts, The Rittenhouse Saga is set to continue long into the future.



Due to the book’s increasing demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Stray’, published by Lords of Autumn Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/V1cyXu



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://evanfuller.net/



About the author, in his own words: Evan Fuller

Greetings! I’m Evan. I grew up in Catonsville, Maryland, just outside of Baltimore. In the summer of 2010 I moved to Philadelphia, where I’m completing a degree in creative writing at Temple University. I love my new city, and it has provided a basis for the world of the Rittenhouse Saga.



I’m a member of Babel, Temple’s performance poetry collective. I hold a day job catering for an Italian restaurant. I like seeing live music, and I favor musicians who put a lot of thought into their lyrics and creativity into their musical approach. I enjoy hiking, camping, long walks on the beach (seriously), and any chance to spend time in nature.