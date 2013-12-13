Stray Cat Becomes the Inspiration for a Touching Children's Story

Solon Springs, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Inspired by a stray cat that showed up on his doorstep, A.J. Fontaine’s book, “A Kitty and His Dream,” is the touching story of the antics of a stray cat named Outside Kitty. Nicknamed “O.K.,” he is an adorable cat who dreams of living the good life with a loving family.



“And he doesn’t just wait for a family to find him, so he tries to find them!” Fontaine said. “This sets off a heart-warming chain of events that are challenging, exciting and cute.”



The children's book, which is available through Amazon.com, contains a marvelous story of making your dreams come true that the whole family will enjoy reading. The tale even touches on life in an animal shelter, and the responsibility of pet ownership. The engaging pictures by J.G. Graphics and Designs capture the cat’s expressions, and will keep even the youngest cat lovers involved.



“The real life Outside Kitty was brought to the Humane Society of Douglas County, which was also where he was adopted from,” explained Fontaine. “Our way of saying thanks is to show the benefits of these organizations, and this is why we're donating a portion of the sales to our local humane society. We hope others will donate as well.”



For more information about “A Kitty and His Dream,” A.J. Fontaine's book, or the efforts to help homeless pets in Douglas County, Wisconsin, please visit: http://www.kitty-witty.com.



About A.J. Fontaine

Author and cat owner A.J. Fontaine writes enjoyable children’s books inspired by his family cats. As he depicts the kitty shenanigans, he crafts enjoyable stories that provide children with inspiration for their own lives.



Media Contact Details:

Name: A.J. Fontaine

e-mail id: aj@kitty-witty.com

Ph. No.: (218)393-5119

Website: www.kitty-witty.com

Book link: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CUV7HSA