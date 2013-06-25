Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- In order to raise $100,000 to broaden the development of a streaming fitness platform called StreamFIT (SF) the company’s owner has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. The impressive company is a subscription-based service featuring streaming fitness videos on their site StreamFIT.com. Founded in 2011 by BJ Gaddour, CSCS the site currently offers 250 workout videos and offers both a free and paid membership. “We’re consistently adding new cutting-edge content monthly.” said Naomi Nazario, a representative of StreamFIT. “Our enormous library of virtual workouts makes us the most comprehensive online fitness resource on the market.”



Utilizing metabolic resistance training with various types of training tools, styles, and workout durations, the website’s free membership carries four pre-selected ad-supported videos per month. By contrast, the paid unlimited membership with ad-free access connects subscribers to the entire SF workout database. The funds raised in the crowdfunding project will further improve the site’s mobile platform to create a social media experience that will assist members with consistent training routines.



“Specifically, the funds will help our company build a more personalized experience for our members.” added Nazario. New development will allow for video playlists whereby members can store their favorite workouts, or preferred warmup, workout, and cool down sequences to make them playable back to back - the lists will also be shared via social media outlets or within the StreamFIT member base. Members will also be able to create training plans by week, month, or year with an integrated calendar and scheduling function. This allows for progress tracking and plan sharing with other members.



The funding will also support the filming of fifty more workout videos that the site has become famous for. Contributors will be able to vote on the type of workouts they would like to see produced from the donations. Additionally, donations will support the site’s ever growing StreamFIT community where members can share their favorite workouts, tips, nutritional insight and like-minded natures via the virtual hangout spot.



“The workouts burn as many calories per minute as running at a six minute per mile pace on the treadmill.” said Nazario. “That research is according to the University of Southern Maine which also discovered that the workouts speed up the user’s metabolism for 48 hours after the workout is finished.”



Gaddour is recognized as a fitness expert internationally and is a member of the Training Advisory Board for Men's Health. Best known for his best-selling DVD series “Men's Health DeltaFit Speed Shred” Gaddour is listed as one of the "100 Fittest Men of All-Time" by Men's Health Magazine and one of the "50 Hottest Trainers in America" according to SHAPE Magazine.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here