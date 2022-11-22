Streaming Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends & Global Forecast 2021-2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- The Streaming Analytics Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2021 to 50.1 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period. The increased digitalization and emerging technologies, strategic shift toward real-time accurate forecasts, and rising data connectivity through hybrid and multi-cloud environments are expected to drive the growth of the streaming analytics market.



Streaming analytics is the processing and analysis of fast-moving live data from a variety of sources, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, to raise automated, real-time actions or alerts. It's essential for enterprises that want to extract immediate insights from fast and ever-growing volumes of data. Enetrorises uses streaming analytics to analyze and integrate information in real time from IoT sensors, markets, mobile devices, internal transactional systems, clickstream analysis and many other sources.



Based on the Component, software segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period



The streaming analytics market has been segmented by two components: software and services. The risng adoption of streaming analytics software by large organizations as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in developed economies of North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions is anticipated to drive the growth of the software segment over the forecast period. The capability of streaming analytics to analyze real-time data and monitor the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of a company is expected to drive the adoption of streaming analytics software across all major verticals, such as BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals (travel & hospitality and education).



Based on deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



By deployment mode, the streaming analytics market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment mode holds a major portion of the market as it is easy to set up and easily available in the market as there are thousands of service providers. Cloud deployment is preferred more because it saves a lot of infrastructure costs for IT infrastructure and staff required for IT services. However, some customers consider security issues while storing data on the cloud, which creates opportunities for the on-premises deployment mode, especially among large enterprises.



Based on cloud deployment mode, Hybrid Cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The cloud deployment mode is further divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Enterprises are adopting hybrid cloud as it helps them overcome complexities related to the traditional IT environments. A hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that is a mix of both public cloud and private cloud. It helps organizations enhance their data centers by deploying data on a multi-cloud platform. Various benefits, such as agility, scalability, and cost optimization features, are boosting the adoption of hybrid cloud analytics solutions in the global cloud analytics market.



Based on organization size, SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Based on organization size, the streaming analytics market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Both organization types focus on adopting streaming analytics software and services for analyzing customer data more quickly and efficiently to make well-informed, proactive decisions that maximize revenue. The need to store data of the growing target audience globally and extract greater value from the data would drive the adoption of streaming analytics software and services among SMEs. SMEs are more open toward the adoption of new technologies to smoothen and enhance business processes



Based on application, sales and marketing management segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The streaming analytics market based on application is segmented into Fraud Detection, Sales and Marketing, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Network Management and Optimization, Location Intelligence, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications (product innovation and customer management). The sales and marketing management segment is expected to be the most prominent application in the streaming analytics market. The growing need to discover real-time customer insights and enhance customer experience paves the way for sales and marketing applications.The supply chain management is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on vertical, the Energy and Utilities segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on vertical, the streaming analytics market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, retail & eCommerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, and others (travel & hospitality and education). Streaming analytics are gaining acceptance among all verticals to improve profitability and reduce overall costs. Energy and utilities segment, is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. There is high adoption of streaming analytics software in the energy and utilities vertical. Faced with fluctuating demand and the rising consumer interest in renewable energy, energy and utility firms are looking at alternative energy sources to distribute new services to customers and discover new revenue streams.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The adoption of streaming analytics software is expected to be the highest in North America as compared to other regions. This is mainly because of various developed economies, such as Canada and the US, and due to the focus on innovations obtained from R&D and various technologies. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of streaming analytics owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.



Major Streaming analytics vendors include IBM(US), Google(US), Oracle(US), Microsoft(US), SAS(US), SAP(Germany), Cloudera (US), Teradata(US), TIBCO(US), AWS (US), Software AG (Germany), Informatica (US), Impetus (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Iguazio (Israel), Conviva(US), Axonize (Israel), Adobe (US), Altair (US), Mphasis (India), Striim(US), INTECO (Canada), WSO2(US), SQLstream (US), EsperTech (US), Materialize (US), StarTree(US), Crosser (Sweden), Quix (UK), Lenses(UK), BangDB(India), Imply(US), Coralogix(US), Ververica (US), StreamSets (US).These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



