Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention is expected to drive global streaming analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for recommendation engines is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global streaming analytics market in the near future. Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.



The latest report on the Streaming Analytics market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Streaming Analytics industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.



Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of streaming analytics solutions by large multinational companies and SMEs is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics solutions among end-users.

Increasing use of streaming analytics to provide better customer experience via methods including consumer insights, campaign management, and demographic data to improve on existing customer engagement initiatives is expected to drive revenue growth of the sales & marketing segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on providing personalized, feature-rich services at affordable prices or by subscription plans by IT and telecom companies.

Factors such as robust presence of international market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation among others in countries in the region is expected to drive growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Software AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SQLstream, Inc., Informatica LLC, WebAction, Inc. (Striim), and SAS Institute Inc.



Important Points Mentioned in the Streaming Analytics Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.



Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.



Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.



Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Factors such as robust presence of international Streaming Analytics solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supply Chain Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Location Intelligence

Network Management

Predictive Asset Management

Sales & Marketing

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



