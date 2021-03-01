Streamline Dine-in Operations with Digital Ordering Cloud System from TOTPOS

Morden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- A well-established provider of restaurant POS software, TOTPOS offers digital ordering cloud software to help restaurants streamline dine-in operations. The digital ordering solution allows restaurant staff to take orders using a compatible tab or smartphone, which directly pushes the orders to the POS. Allowing direct ordering from the table, the module allows for faster, and error free order taking. This system provides restaurants with a complete, robust, fast and painless solution that works for any device with a compatible android.



They have a team of experienced professionals who help their clients choose the right solutions that their revenue and profitability through improved guest experience and loyalty. Their approach to implementing the module ensures maximum functionality with minimum disruption to ensure that the POS platform empowers businesses to meet their goals. Restaurants looking to implement the digital ordering module for their POS systems can check out TOTPOS' website.



TOTPOS is one of the most reputable suppliers of highly efficient POS platforms for hotels, restaurants and bars. By providing the high quality platform, the company has gained a massive customer base all across the UK. The organisation has a team of experts who combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their customers with the top quality products that meet their expectations. The company is highly committed to offering personalised solutions to each of its clients.



Talking about their digital ordering module, one of the representatives from TOTPOS said, "Time to do away with the archaic pen and paper order taking, our smart digital ordering solution allows your staff to take orders using a compatible TAB or smartphone which directly pushes the orders to the POS. The module allows restaurants to showcase their menu and allow them to make ordering simple and easy."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years they have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, they have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



