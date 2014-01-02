Streamline: Eyeshield, Inc. Announces the New "Eyeshield" - The All Inclusive iPhone 5/5S Case

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- iPhones are fantastic for keeping photos, using email, creating presentations and continuously being used for a variety of functions. As the iPhone becomes a bigger part of everyday life, it’s inherently important for the cases to follow suit and offer more value. EyeShield, Inc. unveils a new case that offers customers 5 features for the price of 1 and allows consumers to streamline their life. Introducing EyeShield, a protective case that shades the sun, provides discrete storage with quick access to cash and important cards while also providing privacy from prying eyes. And as if that is not enough, EyeShield also provides a hands-free viewing option with the unique built-in kickstand and allows for a better hearing experience with the sound directing amplifiers. EyeShield will retail for $24.95 at www.eyeshieldproducts.com and select retail outlets. EyeShield is available now at www.KickStarter.com for $19 and is happy to accept backers for as little as $1.



EyeShield combines convenience, security and outdoor functionality and protection into a pocket-friendly design for the Apple® iPhone® 5/5s.



“The EyeShield is an amazing customer-driven design and solution for people who want protection from the sun and privacy from inquisitive neighbors,” EyeShield Inc. CEO and Founder Jeff Karlberg said. “There’s no more shielding your iPhone from the bright sunlight or covering it with your hands to make sure others are not viewing your important information. And now with the built-in wallet and kickstand, it truly is an all-inclusive case for people on the go.”



A sturdy and retractable polycarbonate shield provides the EyeShield with a protective shelter from the sun and curious bystanders. The sliding drawer conceals and securely carries cards and cash while adding very little bulk to the protective design. The retractable shield can be easily rotated to provide a kickstand for hand’s free viewing and Facetime.



For more information on the EyeShield case for iPhone 5/5s visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/964553003/eyeshield-the-sun-blocking-case-for-iphone-5-and-5?ref=live



About EyeShield, Inc

Starting with a simple idea while enjoying family time at the pool, EyeShield, Inc. was founded in 2013 with the premise that life should be easier and fun. Today, EyeShield, Inc. has plans to roll out a series of EyeShield products for all the top selling Smartphones and tablets. The family-owned, private company is headquartered in Naperville, IL. EyeShield offers unrivaled value and customer service to its EyeShield family of products with a continued commitment to premium products to various lifestyles.



For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EyeShield or visit KickStarter.com/EyeShield



Watch the promotional video on you tube HERE