Streamsation Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Streamers Worldwide

Alburtis, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Streamsation has proudly announced that it is all-set to make networking simple for the streamers from around the world. The emerging digital platform has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this initiative, and it is welcoming generous backing. Moreover, Streamsation gives streamers an outlet to market directly to other streamers and gamers without spamming the LFG post.



"I want to create a platform where streamers can grow and have support through the hard days." Said Duane Walker, the creator of Streamsation, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Our mission is to be a force for positive interaction between streamers and gamers, and we need your generous support and backing to make that happen." He added. Duane is a seasoned streamer and an avid watcher of FPS streams, and with Streamsation, he basically wants to create a platform where streamers can grow and have support through the hard days.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/streamsation/streamsation-bringing-streamers-and-gamers-together and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $35,000, and Duane is offering a wide range of perks and rewards for the backing community. Furthermore, this project is already creating a major buzz and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



