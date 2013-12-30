Streamz Introduces World's First Smart Streaming Headphones

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- STREAMZ™, a Mozaex® spin-off company, announced today it has released the world’s first smart streaming headphones called STREAMZ™. STREAMZ are breakthrough headphones that allow you to play music and audio from multiple sources, including onboard stored music, streaming online radio, streamed phone music, plus audio from your TV, movie, and game player.



The company will be demonstrating STREAMZ and their BLUWAVS 7.1 HDMI Surround headphones during the 2014 CES Expo, held in Las Vegas from January 7–10, booth #54009 (inside the iLounge of the LVH Hall).



STREAMZ Headphones Offer Simplicity and Value with Multi-Device Playback With its built in Android processor, WIFI, Bluetooth, and storage, STREAMZ simplifies and enhances the entertainment experience when enjoying streaming or stored music, movies, games and TV shows.



“When it comes to entertainment there is only one thing more valuable than free, and that is simplicity,” said STREAMZ CEO Douglas Kihm. “You no longer need to bother with a separate player since it’s all built inside. Many people don’t want the hassle of carrying, connecting, and draining the battery of their phone or music player. STREAMZ replaces multiple headphones so that you can enjoy all of your entertainment from any device with one simple-to-use pair of headphones.”



First Headphones to Incorporate Both Auto Detect WIFI and Bluetooth



STREAMZ now makes listening to any source of music and audio fast and easy. STREAMZ incorporates both Smart WIFI and Bluetooth interfaces that auto detect and connect to your WIFI internet hotspot, a Bluetooth device such as a Smartphone, or with an optional module your Bluetooth enabled AVR receiver.



An SDK and a Kickstarter STREAMZ for App Developers Will Soon be Announced



Availability – STREAMZ Headphones are shipping March 2014.



Contact Information

STREAMZ

3785 South 700 East Salt

Lake City Utah 84106

Web:

http://www.streamzmedia.com



Sales: +01.801.685.9000

Toll free (USA)

800.866.9797



Email:

sales@streamzmedia.com



About STREAMZ

STREAMZ was founded with the goal of introducing wearable entertainment or “exotainment” products that dramatically simplifies and enhances people lives and entertainment experience. STREAMZ Headphones, are the first “smart headphones” that allow people to listen to high fidelity music and audio from multiple audio sources without requiring a separate music player. STREAMZ plays audio from online streaming music services, stored music, smartphones, gaming consoles, PCs and AVRs.