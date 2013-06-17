Street Bidder Has a New Application for Those Who Hate Flyers

Fenton, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Street Bidder has a new Application that will finally take away the problems of service companies who want to market their services to the public. One of these problems is making flyers since they are costly and that would just drain them of expenses. With this new application that Street Bidder has, this financial problem will be cut down to a very low cost. That will certainly help you along the way of reinforcing your business because your marketing costs just got cut to a very low minimum. If you want to know more of this really awesome and affordable application, read down below.



What is this app and how does it work?



Street Bidder is an application for the iPad and Android powered smartphones and tablets which let you advertise your services to your potential customers by the use of your gadgets and through beautiful postcards. As what you have read above, a lot of companies which showcases services really hate spending a lot of money just for flyers, tarpaulins and posters just to advertise their companies and the services that they offer. The harsher problem is, an employee has to do it over and over again, year after year, passing around flyers, pasting posters on walls, putting up tarpaulins and other stuff that company heads could think off. Not to mention the neighborhood might complain about your flyers scattered about their streets and in the US, it is illegal to put flyers in the mailbox. That is where Street Bidder comes in. This application lets you take pictures of the homes that you might give service in the future. That is the first step. These pictures are then stored in the database of Street Bidder and that stays in there forever. If you ever want to pull it up, example, next week, you can still get it. Then with that picture, you can put up the price you calculated for that home, choose a template for the postcard that you want printed and then send that data to Street Bidder. Street Bidder will then produce a postcard with your template and data and then send it to the mailbox of the ones that you will “bid” for your services. That will give you a better chance of getting hired because they will see the price of your service and they will also have a picture of their homes. With this, all those flyers and posters will finally be gone forever from the duty lists for your employees and now they can finally concentrate on doing their real work out in the field.



Street Bidder has two types of plans. The first one is the Free Plan which lets you sends Street Bidder postcards as low as $.79 each. The data is stored temporarily though in the servers for 90 days. There is the Platinum Plan though which lets send postcards as low as $.47 each. You have a monthly charge of $65 but your data is stored in their services FOREVER.



