Street Stalls/Kiosks in Singapore - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Street stalls/kiosks recorded stable growth with 2% current value growth to reach S$5 million in 2011. Street stalls/kiosks accounted for major shares in terms of value, transaction and outlets in consumer foodservice in Singapore. This is mainly due to the presence of hawker centres and food courts throughout the country. While Singaporeans tend to dine out at a considerably high rate, this is largely due to the existence of hawker centres , which are often located near MRT stations and...
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
