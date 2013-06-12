Street Stalls/Kiosks in South Korea: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Street Stalls/Kiosks in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Street stalls/kiosks showed the worst performance of any major foodservice category in South Korea in 2011. Total current value sales and outlet numbers declined by 2% and 1% respectively, while the total number of street stalls/kiosks transactions declined by 4%. Declines in transactions and current value sales were mainly due growing concerns among South Korean consumers about the hygiene standards and food sourcing policies of street stalls/kiosks operators, particularly independents. These...
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
