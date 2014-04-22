Fast Market Research recommends "Street Stalls/Kiosks in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Street stalls/kiosks showed an improved performance in 2012. Total current value, transaction and outlet growth rates for the channel were not only up on 2011, but also surpassed the respective CAGRs for the entire review period. Given that street stalls/kiosks typically offer cheaper food and beverages than other types of foodservice operators, this improvement was underpinned by increased price consciousness among consumers as the Dutch economy slipped back into recession. At the same time,...
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Street Stalls/Kiosks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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