Street Stalls/Kiosks in the United Arab Emirates - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Street Stalls/Kiosks in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Street stalls/kiosks is a niche in consumer foodservice in the United Arab Emirates, with just 111 outlets in 2012. There are no chains present in the channel, with the majority of outlets being based in shopping malls, and focusing on sweet treats such as chocolate fondue or fudge. The majority of outlets are thus in an internal corner format, with vendors and hawker centres not being very common in the country.
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Street Stalls/Kiosks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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