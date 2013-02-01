Street Stalls/Kiosks in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Street Stalls/Kiosks in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Beginning in 2009 with the popularity of a single Korean taco truck, the food truck movement in the US has grown steadily to become a true national phenomenon. While street stalls and food trucks have always played a small part in US consumer foodservice-most often in urban centres in the form of quick snacks sold out of carts (often hot dogs, pretzels, or ice cream), or hot meals served out of trucks that park near office buildings and factories-the new brand of food trucks has a gourmet...
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Street Stalls/Kiosks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
