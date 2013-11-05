Strength of Character: Mother and Daughter Join Forces to Release Book, Sharing Their Struggles Against Ignorance and Indifference

Lakeview, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- While millions struggle to raise children with special needs, their stories and challenges are often swept under the rug by the media and society-at-large. However, with these children and their parents often facing massive adversity, one mother and daughter who have lived through it all are now sharing the story with the world.



‘Strength of Character: A Mother and Daughter’s Journey Against Adversity’ is as educational as it is important; a story all should read.



Synopsis:



As parents, we make every effort keeping our children safe from harm. The love we feel toward each child is unlike any love we have ever felt. We want the best for him/her and would do anything in our power to help each child succeed in life. What if, while believing we were making every effort in keeping our child safe and healthy, we were actually placing him/her at risk of being harmed? What if, the harm was caused by the very substance that was created to protect our child? In 1991, at the age of 22 months, Heather Moore, became that 1, out of every 110,000 children, who experienced a severe reaction to the DPT vaccination. Strength of Character, Is the compelling story of a mother and daughter's journey, spanning over 17 years, through the many hardships and triumphs following that terrifying reaction.



Written in a two perspective point of view, full of raw emotion and inspiration, readers will discover what life was like for Heather, while growing up and how a mother would not give up on the daughter she loves, along with not giving up in her own life.



As the author explains, her story holds no bars.



“Our book brings to light many issues that parents face with raising a special needs child, along with the hardships the child faces throughout childhood and into adulthood. The treatment and attitude shown towards a special needs child is sometimes brutal and we capture the reality of it all,” says Johnson.



Continuing, “Readers will learn about the little-discussed topics of rape, isolation, overdoses, a stay in a psych unit, along with all the struggles we faced as a family while trying to find the help that would bring my daughter back to being independent.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“This is a true story about a fantastic young lady who overcame an amazing amount of diversity. This book will indeed make you laugh, cry and get mad. I feel that it is a book that all parents should read. I was lucky enough to have my children grow up with no permanent health issues. Others were not so lucky,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Dee was equally as impressed, adding, “This book will make you cry, make you laugh and mostly make you think. It shows the strength within all of us we didn't know we had. Barb did an amazing job taking care of Heather without ever giving up! Her relentless pursuit to find a cure shows the strong bond between mother and daughter. A must read!”



‘Strength of Character: A Mother and Daughter’s Journey Against Adversity’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1690Jmw.



About the Author

Heather Robinson has been living with physical limitations, ever since the age of 22 months. Her ambition is to inspire others, along with bringing awareness of what life may be like for others with special needs. Her intention while writing, was to bring across the realization that many in society continues to view those with special needs as being different. Perhaps, the one sentence in the book that defines what those with special needs wants to convey to society: "Do not measure me by my appearance, I am so much more."



Barb Johnson, considers herself as being a typical mother who has survived the parenting years without completely losing her sanity.