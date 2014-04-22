Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Stresau Laboratory, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Stresau Laboratory, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Stresau Laboratory, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Stresau Laboratory, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Stresau Laboratory, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Stresau Laboratory, Inc. (Stresau) is a manufacturer of energetic systems. The company also provides hazardous materials classification and characterization of dangerous goods through its hazardous materials testing services business. It develops and manufactures energetic components such as M442 fuze components, patriot explosive train assembly, medium caliber detonators and leads, M6 special electric blasting cap, M7 non-electric blasting cap, M100 and PA537 micro miniature electric detonators, automotive airbag initiator, and Mk71, T20E1 and M100 electric detonators. In addition, Stresau is involved in the testing and evaluation of fuze explosive train, which ensures safety and reliability of US Army fuzes, and safe and arming (SandA) programs. The company's hazardous materials testing services help customers to analyze hazards of explosive, pyrophoric, reactive and flammable materials. Stresau is headquartered in Wisconsin, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Stresau Laboratory, Inc.



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United States

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