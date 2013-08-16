Stress and Hormones Workshop at Innovative Results

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Chance Dite, CMTA, FDN, of Nutridentity will be presenting a Nutrition and Hormones workshop, Saturday 11am at Innovative Results in Costa Mesa, CA, unveiling the myths about hormones, and putting the power back into the hands of the patient through nutrition. This workshop will educate the attendees what the doctor may not be telling them.



What the doctor may not be telling:



- Hormone imbalances relate to osteoporosis, PMS, fatigue, premature aging, hot flashes, weight gain, emotional fragility, loss of libido, and insomnia.



- Observed and unobserved causes of stress affect women’s bodies.



- Diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction and supplements help maintain optimal health.



- Bio-identical hormones, phytoestrogens, progesterone, estrogen, testosterone, DHEA, melatonin and herbs work in the human body for optimal performance.



- To get a comprehensive hormone assessment and customized hormone therapy.



Stress is involved in every common health complaint. Stress affects the adrenal glands, which affect your hormone balance, which can cause a large number of different symptoms. Most people hear stress and immediately think about mental emotional stress like relationships or traffic. Every malfunction in the body is stress on the system and will be interpreted as such. It's these hidden internal stressors causing constant drain on the human body's system that often lead to chronic symptoms and diseases



Common symptoms such as low energy, foggy thinking, sleeplessness, weak muscles, weight gain, depression, mood swings, blood sugar issues, skin problems, hair problems, osteoporosis, PMS, premature aging, loss of libido, and hot flashes can all be attributed to chronic stress, adrenal malfunction and hormone imbalance. Yet most doctors only treat the symptoms.



As a nutritionist, Chance says he does not focus on diagnosing or treating the symptoms. "You want relief, but you also want to know why you have symptoms, resolving the root cause. Our approach is to identify the underlying malfunctions and conditions at the beginning of one's health concerns. This approach leads to long-term resolution of symptoms, not just temporary relief."



A person who is interested in feeling good, and being truly well and healthy, must be proactive in the pursuit of underlying causes and real solutions. The "Stress and Hormone" workshop is a valuable treasure of information, offering real solutions to common health issues. To reserve a seat go to Innovative Results Online Store and select “Personalized Nutrition & Detoxification Workshop” from the online store at the bottom.



Innovative Results of Orange County—Not just a gym, but an adventure.

info@innovative-results.com

2925 Airway Ave, Suite J, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

http://innovative-results.com/