Stress Check Ltd Products to Be Featured in UK Adaptation of Law and Order

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Law and Order is a popular US TV series about two groups of people, the police who investigate crimes and the attorneys who prosecute the offenders. The show has become so popular that it is now being adapted for the UK audience starring Bradley Walsh. As part of the adaptation, an episode will feature products bought from Stress Check Ltd, one of the largest stress relief companies serving both public and private sectors with stress relief products.



The company made its name by evolving from ubiquitous stress balls alone into its own trademarked Stressdots and Stressdot cards. As they continued to develop products they realised the importance of helping individuals recognise and change stress creating behaviours, and created an elearning for health course that aims to identify causes of stress and encourage stress responses that lower the distress individuals feel.



Though many do not appreciate the negative effects of stress, the company is eager to point out that they try to eliminate only negative stress, or distress, rather than eustress, which is a positive pressure resulting in stimulation and increased performance. The Law and Order series will feature a great deal of both kinds of stress, and the products will be used in a positive way to try and counteract the negatives.



A spokesperson for Stress Check Ltd explained, “Stress has a strange place in the media, being either the subject of gentle mockery in films like Bad Boys II and Lethal Weapon, to being ignored altogether. It seems Law and Order, by buying our products, are taking a very different attitude to the representation of stress, and that is something we can support, as it will undoubtedly help to raise awareness both of stress as a condition and our products as a proposed solution. Opportunities like these don’t come along every day, so it’s important to seize them when you can.”



