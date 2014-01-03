Stress Relief Day Sponsored by Wholistic Stress Control Institute Launches Fundraising Campaign

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Wholistic Stress Control Institute Inc. (WSCI), a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a 30 year history of teaching wholistic stress management, promoting wellness and healthy lifestyle choices, and helping people learn techniques that will bring about stress relief in their daily lives, is pleased to announce that they are launching a campaign on Indiegogo.com to raise funds for their annual Stress Relief Day on April 26, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. They need to raise $10,000 to ensure the event is a success.



Stress is anything that causes a change in a person’s body. Today more than ever, changes are constant in life due to increased demands and busy schedules from living in a fast-paced society. When stress becomes prolonged or particularly frustrating it can become harmful, causing distress (bad stress) and affecting people mentally, physically and emotionally. Research has shown that doctors say 90 percent of patients they treat have stress related illnesses. It is important for everyone from children to adults to learn how to control stress.



Stress Relief Day (SRD) is held each April in honor of National Stress Awareness Month (NASM). Its goal is to call public attention to the risks associated neglecting chronic stress. To realize this goal the organizers seek to achieve the following objectives: 1) promote effective solutions for reducing stress, especially wholistically 2) advocate for greater stress management education and improve general stress literacy 3) garner greater media coverage on the adverse impact of stress on public health 4) establish Stress Relief Day (SRD) as an annual national event.



Most of all, Stress Relief Day seeks to encourage people to make the commitment to increase their own stress management skills and take better care of themselves. All who attend will have an opportunity to learn effective ways of handling stress and make healthier lifestyle choices.



About Wholistic Stress Control Institute (WSCI )

Wholistic Stress Control Institute Inc (WSCI) is a 29 year old 501(c)3 non-profit organization, community based organization whose mission is to teach wholistic stress management, promote wellness and healthy lifestyle choices. WSCI provides educational programs, materials, workshops and consultation to children and adults of all ages. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/stress-relief-day-2014.