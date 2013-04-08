Stressed Out? Come to BreakThru Counseling

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Life can be a killer at times. People try to run away from their problems. BreakThru, a website of Dr. Quincy L. Warner on Psychological Counseling Practice, based in Georgia offers respite to such folks.



Dr. Warner is a licensed psychologist who obtained her Psy. D. from the Florida Institute of Technology. She has over 30 years of experience in the field of mental health. She has worked with a wide range of clients who involve school children, adolescents, adults, couples with problems, families, hospitalized individuals, and people in the business and community sectors. At present, she is the Clinical Director at BreakThru Counseling and Consulting, P.C. in Duluth, Georgia.



Dr. Warner always tries to keep the following scripture in mind as she works with her clients:



“If anyone speaks, he should do it as one speaking the very words of God. If anyone serves, he should do it with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and power forever and ever. Amen” (1 Peter 4:11).



At BreakThru, Dr. Warner helps people identify their problems and factors that contribute to stress. By applying the training, experience, and expertise that she has, she moves them towards the renewal and resolution that they seek. Dr. Quincy says, “I see it as a privilege to come alongside my clients and assist them toward healing and life fulfillment. I look forward to teaming up with you!” If you are looking for a certified pastoral counselor or a marriage therapist, you can approach BreakThru.



The counseling services offered to adults include but are not limited to anxiety disorders, pre-marital counseling, divorce adjustment, parenting skills training, anger management, depression, marital counseling, stress management, and post traumatic stress disorder. Behavior problems, therapy for attention deficit, adjustment to puberty, and self-esteem problems are some of the issues of children and adolescents that are taken up at BreakThru.



Seminars are also offered to address various issues at organizations. The topics that are covered include but are not limited to conquering stress, dealing with controlling people, identifying and conquering anxiety, teambuilding/teamwork skills, problem solving, and management styles and workplace communication. Services can be requested online through the website or in person.



For more details, see http://www.bthru.com/



About BreakThru

BreakThru, based in Duluth, Georgia, is a renowned center offering psychological counseling. It offers life-changing services to people from all walks of life, regardless of age.



Media contact

Dr. Quincy Warner

6340 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Ste. 200

Duluth, Georgia 30097

Phone: (678) 775-6704

URL: http://www.bthru.com