Stresses of Event Planning Can Be Managed, Says Newtown Party Rental

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Organizing and planning events can be a stressful experience. In fact, recent studies have shown that event planners have one of the five most stressful jobs in the United States. However, according to Newtown Party Rental, there are multiple ways to manage the stresses involved with the entire process. The company that offers event planning in Philadelphia provides the necessary relief for most DIY event planners.



One of the ways the Philadelphia event planning company suggests for cutting down tedious work is by using state-of-the-art technology. Event planners can use the Newtown Party Rental website for various party rentals, or turn to social media to create a notification for the event and invite guests. Technologies such as social media and online request forms can streamline the entire event planning process.



Tasks needed to be completed before, during, and after the event can be broken down on specific lists, suggests Newtown Party Rental planning specialists. When individuals store the entire solution in their heads, mistakes can happen. However, lists help organize the process. Once the lists are ready, individuals can begin allocating tasks out to helpers.



One of the biggest mistakes DIY event planners make is multitasking. This will only leave them frustrated and burnt out, leaving no time to enjoy the actual event. Studies have also shown that people perform less work when multitasking.



Finally, after giving out tasks to friends and family, event planners must make sure to take care of themselves. It is important to no over-react to everything and enjoy the moment.



If the stresses of event planning are too much to handle, Newtown Party Rental is available to provide their professional services. They offer services for complete event planning and party rental in Philadelphia and the surrounding area.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will complement the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



To learn more about what they offer for one’s special event visit http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.