Stretch Mark Causes & Getting Rid of Stretch Marks: New Dr Barry Lycka Video

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Stretch mark causes are the subject of this week’s new video from Dr Barry Lycka, and once again, this video has been created in response to the many questions that are asked of Dr Lycka. This video follows last week’s on skin changes during pregnancy.



In this latest video, the Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist explains what are the causes of stretch marks, and it is not just pregnancy that causes them. He describes some typical ways of getting rid of stretchmarks, including a big favourite, using laser stretchmark removal. This video continues the series of videos featuring Frequently Asked Questions about skin rejuvenation and skin problems.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He founded YourCosmeticDoctor.tv to be an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office (780) 665-3546.