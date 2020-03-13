Stretch Marks Treatment Market: 2020 Global Analysis by Major Competitors CANDELA CORPORATION., Cynosure LLC, Browne Drug Co., Inc., Basq Skincare, Bio-Oil

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The global stretch marks treatment market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, the base year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shifting lifestyle and high obesity rate in various regions.



Few of the major competitors currently working in global stretch marks treatment market are Clarins, Laboratoires Expanscience, Merz Pharma., CANDELA CORPORATION., Cynosure LLC, Browne Drug Co., Inc., Basq Skincare, Bio-Oil, Bayer CropScience Limited, Lumenis, Concord Medisys, Helix BioMedix, Inc., The Boppy Company LLC, Cult Beauty, Casmara, Weleda, Mama Mio US, Inc., Dermaclara and Strialite among others.



Market Definition:



Stretch marks can occurred due to excess obesity, pregnancy, Puberty, medical conditions such a Cushing's syndrome and marfan syndrome and high utilization of steroids. For the treatment of the stretch marks various treatment types are available which includes treatment through the ointments with laser surgeries and others. Growing obesity issues among young population and high puberty rate enhancing the chances of stretch marks and boosting the growth of the market.



Market Drivers:





- Rising focus towards the plastic surgeries is driving to the growth of the market



- Changing lifestyle of people is a driver for the market growth in the forecast period



- Growing case of obesity is boosting the growth of the market



- Advancement of the products leading the growth of the market may propel the market in the forecast period





Market Restraints:





- Skin side effects associated with the laser treatment will hamper the growth of the market



- High cost of stretch marks treatment is restraining the market growth





Segmentation:



By Treatment





- Topical Products





- Creams



- Oils and Serum



- Lotions









- Lasers





- Fractional Lasers



- Pulse-Dye Lasers



- Others









- Microdermabrasion



- Others





By End User





- Hospitals



- Clinics



- Specialty Dermatology Centers



- Home-use



- Other





By Geography





- North America





- US.



- Canada



- Mexico









- Europe





- Germany



- Italy



- UK.



- France



- Spain



- Netherlands



- Belgium



- Switzerland



- Turkey



- Russia



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- India



- South Korea



- Australia



- Singapore



- Malaysia



- Thailand



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia-Pacific









- South America





- Brazil



- Rest of South America









- Middle East and Africa





- Saudi Arabia



- Rest of Middle East and Africa











Key Development in the Market:





- In August 2019, Augustinus Bader brand of Cult Beauty (U.K.) announced the launch of body cream helps to tackle the stretch marks and cellulite. The high requirement of the stretch marks cream boosting the growth of the company though expansion of the skin care business





Competitive Analysis



Global stretch marks treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stretch marks treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Key Insights in the report:





- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints



- Key market players involved in this industry



- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation



- Competitive analysis of the key players involved





