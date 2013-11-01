Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Aside from obesity and being overweight being a known contributor of a host of physical diseases and conditions, it can also wreak havoc on one’s self-esteem, confidence and self-image. Many people that are carrying excess pounds and inches will notice the development of pink, red or purple stripes of skin, most noticeably on areas of the belly, breasts, upper arms and thighs. Over time, and with successful weight loss, these marks may lighten in appearance, taking on a silver tone, but very seldom do the marks totally disappear.



Stretch marks are an obvious sign of being overweight and are caused by excess fat being stored in the cells of the body. Because the skin must expand to accommodate this excess fat, the fibers of the skin may rip or even deteriorate, leaving groups of blemished tissue, most commonly referred to as stretch marks.



Although many companies offer lotions, creams and even pills to eliminate embarrassing stretch marks, the truth is that nothing has been discovered that will totally eliminate them. Because there is no proven treatment to remove stretch marks, the most sensible solution is to avoid their development by consuming a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.



Diet Doc has designed their prescription hormone diet plans to specifically address problem areas where stretch marks are most likely to develop, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, by combining the most powerful weight loss aids with nutritious and uniquely designed hCG diet plans that are created by certified nutritionists and designed to generate the safest and most successful weight loss possible.



Diet Doc has combined decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of board certified physicians, all specially trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss. Following a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consult, Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone will be prescribed, typically administered once daily under medical supervision, and used in conjunction with the tailor made and patient specific diet plans. This powerful combination signals the brain to target fat that has been stored in the cells of the body, forcing its release into the bloodstream and enabling the body to use this fat for fuel. The result is rapid, safe and successful weight loss with patients reporting looking and feeling healthier and more confident without adverse side effects.



For those who are seeking a permanent, safe and healthy way to lose weight today and to avoid the development of unsightly weight related stretch marks, the solution is as close as the nearest telephone or computer. The most current technology has enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to reach those in even the most remote regions of the country, with the ease of a telephone call, now allowing patients access to medically guided, safe and successful weight loss from the comfort of their own home.



Losing as little as 10 to 20 pounds can have a powerful effect on one’s self confidence and can significantly improve general overall health, while also reducing the risk of developing embarrassing stretch marks. Prescription hCG diet plans are uniquely and strategically created for those of all shapes and sizes and for those who are struggling to lose 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more.



The weight loss experts at Diet Doc encourage everyone who has been unsuccessful at weight loss in the past to call today to begin the life changing transition to improved physical and emotional health by losing embarrassing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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