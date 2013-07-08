Stretch Therapy: Comprehensive New Book Helps Anyone Loosen Up, Relax and Improve Their Workouts by Stretching in Style

Johns Creek, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- While many may not give it a second thought, stretching is the secret weapon to millions for improved overall wellness. Often perceived as a minefield in itself, the subject of stretching is now able to be understood and utilized by any layperson thanks to a life-changing new book by a renowned American wellness expert.



Emily A. Francis’ ‘Stretch Therapy’ will change the outlook of any fitness professional or amateur by showcasing and illustrating the full spectrum of stretching. Covering everything from individual and partner stretching through to stretching routines for every possible location, the book is proving a winner among those who have previously been confused about the best way to get their muscles moving.



Synopsis:



We need a way to simplify our stretching habits. This book does that for you. Unlike most stretching books, Stretch Therapy covers stretching on your own as well as with a partner. The text combined with photos illustrates the stretches in every way possible to make it more accessible to every person in daily life.



The stretches in this book are broken down by each body part which makes it easy to use and to find what you need in a given time. The spectrum from basic to advanced stretches are offered for the home, the office, pre and post workout, for the compromised individual and partner stretching as well. It even offers stretching routines to make it easier for you! No matter where you are on your own path to health and wellness this book can help guide you along your way.



As the author explains, all bases are covered.



“My new book covers individual stretching and stretching routines to make it easier for the reader: pre and post workout, for the office, for the bed or compromised individual, for the joints, for each specific body part broken down into chapters and finally the big one that makes this book so distinct: partner stretches. How to stretch someone else on the table or on the floor,” says Francis.



Continuing, “This book is fantastic for everyone. It also has breathing exercises andrelaxation practices-it even gives stretches for the jaws! Do you realize how many headaches can be avoided if they just learn to relax the muscles in their jaw muscles? And it only takes 3 minutes and one cork to do!”



To date, the book has attracted a string of rave reviews.



“In this book, Emily Francis shows extremely effective yet simple ways to stretch your body. I strongly recommend this book to everyone who needs a reminder to get up and stretch,” says Todd Townes, Nike Elite trainer as seen on Dr. Oz.



Veteran PGA Tour golfer, Billy Andrade, owes his continued performance to Francis. “I go to Emily for body work because she is extremely knowledgeable and thorough in her work. She works hard to make sure she addresses and stretches each muscle to help me achieve full range of motion and help keep me on my game,” he adds.



Dr. John Hammetts, Director of Exercise Science and Wellness of Jacksonville State University, was equally as impressed. He comments, “I strongly recommend this book to anyone not wanting to give in to the consequences of a sedentary life-style.”



With critics making it clear that Francis’ book should be firmly in the hands of every massage school, PT school, wellness center and athlete, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Stretch Therapy’, published by Cardinal Press Publishers/Blue River Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1b4Q4Lc



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Emily-A-Francis/213210195409116?fref=ts



About the Author

Emily holds a BS in Exercise Science and Wellness with a Minor in Nutrition from Jacksonville State University where she was a collegiate cheerleader. She is a graduate of the Atlanta School of Massage in both Clinical and Neuromuscular therapy. From there she went on to become highly specialized in Manual Lymphatic Drainage and Combined Decongestive Therapy from the Dr. Vodder School International working with people with lymphedema as well as post cancer/surgery. She is also trained as a Universal Yoga Instructor in Sivananda Yoga (300 hours) and is a Continuing Education Provider for the NCBTMB (National Certification Board in Therapeutic Massage and Body Work).



Along with this she has additional specialty training in kinesiotaping as well as being a certified Pediatric Massage Therapist. Through Emily's career she has had the privilege of working with people of all shapes and sizes including world famous athletes and globally known musicians.



Besides Emily's knowledge of stretching, she was a gymnast (starting at the age of 3), a collegiate cheerleader, a martial arts practitioner, and a yoga teacher/student of 15 years. While practicing martial arts, she won the gold medal in Tai Chi Form during the US Open in 2001.



She is also the author of the book A Leg Up! On Lymphedema with her long time client and friend Courtney Day as well as the upcoming book Anxiety Sucks! releasing in 2014.