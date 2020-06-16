Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Industry Current Trends, Opportunities and Challenges by 2028

Wearable devices for monitoring health and other medical uses require flexible, stretchable, and conformal electronics.
San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Most of the conventional electronic systems use a complex combination of components that can neither be bent nor stretch. However, emergence of stretchable and conformal electronics in the recent times has led to the possibilities of endless designs. As the components of these newly developed technologies can be compressed, twisted and conform to complex non-planar surfaces, stretchable and conformal electronics are promising to achieve a variety of applications for healthcare, consumers electronics, energy, and even for military purposes. With a diverse range of components, these electronics have shown a good potential for next technology revolution in the field and are starting to move beyond lab to early commercial stretchable and conformal electronics market.
Growing demand for electronic devices, especially wearable devices that are soft, comfortable, and stretchable to a certain degree is considered to be the primary factors leading to the development of stretchable and conformal electronics market.
Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market – Notable Developments
Foricot – Tampere, Finland-based stretchable electronics startup has recently raised 4 million euros for stretchable electronics, funded by Volvo and Heraeus Holding GmbH. The company has developed stretchable electronics and algorithm solutions that allows and accurate measurements of weight, balance, and, pressure. While the system can be integrated in wearable devices, logistics, and automobile. Volvo said that Foricot's technology has the potential to be utilized in the interior of next-generation cars.
In 2018, EPTANOVA's EPTATECH, which provides an assorted varieties of materials for stretchable electronics applications, combined textile printing and printed electronics to produce new conductive and protective inks for printing stretchable electronics on fabric. The inks are water-based, screen printable, and highly stretchable.
Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Dynamics
Increasing Adoption of Smart Wearables to Influence Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market
With rising demand for smart wearable devices across the globe, stretchable and conformal electronics are likely to find increasing application in consumer electronics. In addition, rapid development in sensor technology, better performance, improved functionality, miniaturization, and intelligence in electronics systems are expected to favor the growth of stretchable and conformal electronics market.
Wearable devices for monitoring health and other medical uses require flexible, stretchable, and conformal electronics. Conformal skin patches, for example, are used to monitor heart activity and these electronics have further enable launching of advanced products such as OLED eye masks. Such increasing scope of applications is likely to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of stretchable and conformal electronics. Further, rise in adoption of smart healthcare products including smart bandages, biomedical skins, and health monitoring kits are predicted to support the expansion of stretchable and conformal electronics market in healthcare sector.
Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market to Witness Significant Growth in North America
Heavy investments by government organization in R&D of new form of electronic system in North America is expected to be highly impactful on the growth of stretchable and conformal electronics market in the region.
Increasing number of start-ups entering the market along with continued focus on expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and on the development of stretchable sensors and touch sensitive e-skin are deemed to be the important factors to accelerate the growth of stretchable and conformal electronics market in North America. In addition, soaring demand for conformal healthcare devices for better health monitoring has been envisage to fuel the market growth.
Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Segmentation
Based on component type, stretchable and conformal electronics market is segmented into:
Stretchable Conductors
Stretchable Batteries
Stretchable Circuits
Photovoltaics
Electroactive Polymers
Others
Based on end use industry, stretchable and conformal electronics market is segmented into:
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Automotive
Textiles
Aerospace & Defense
Others
