Stretching Before Exercise- Good or Bad?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The question of stretching before exercise or not is often debated. While stretching loosens muscles, it also temporarily weakens muscles. It is often a gray area as to what is best, as there are no standardized studies about stretching.



A 2010 study in which volunteers were randomly instructed to either stretch or not before exercise shed some light on the debate. Those who ‘‘strongly agreed’’ at the start of the study that stretching is a good idea, rarely reported sore muscles if assigned to stretch. But if told not to stretch, those people were more likely than other volunteers to report that sore muscles.



With no conclusive evidence- it’s hard to know which is best. It really comes down to a personal decision on stretching.



