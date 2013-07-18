Stretching Book Enters 10th Language of Publication

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Brad Walker is a world-renown trainer, author and athlete helping many people get into their peak possible condition.



His most famous work, the Anatomy of Stretching, is a comprehensive book on athletic stretching.



“Many do not realize the effectiveness of stretching. The proper use of stretching improves athletic performance, prevents injury and helps injuries heal more quickly with less pain,” said Brad Walker of Injury Fix.



The book is now available in Korean, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Polish, Chinese (Simple) and Chinese (Complex).



“Athletic competition does not know language nor does injury. Those who are not native English speakers can now benefit from the information in my book,” said Walker.



Walker’s book goes beyond simply stretching and delves into the specific musculature of each specific stretch. This helps train the athlete and those who work with them for the best possible training and injury prevention.



“The book has a 4.7 out of 5 star review for all stretching books at Amazon.com. I don’t feel this is too bad for 54 reviews,” said Walker.



Athletes are not the only ones who have benefited from Walker’s skill and instruction. Those who are recovering from injury or surgery and need to regain flexibility will find the book helpful as well.



Learn more about Walker’s website at: http://InjuryFix.com/.



About InjuryFix

Injury Fix was established way back in 1995 (originally called Walkerbout Health) to help people improve their health, fitness and sporting performance through improved stretching, flexibility and sports injury management; often neglected components of physical fitness.



Contact:

Brad Walker, Injury Fix

4747 36th Street, Suite 3208

Long Island City, NY 11101

http://InjuryFix.com

877-580-7771