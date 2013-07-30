Stretching Machines and Leg Stretchers for Martial Arts

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Health is wealth. It is more so for martial arts practitioners, who are required to maintain maximum body flexibility. Gadgets like stretching machines and leg stretcher machines enable them to maintain and to increase their body flexibility. A wide range of equipments are available in the market to serve the needs of martial artists. These equipments range from manual leg stretchers and manual leg pulley systems to the leg stretching machines, all designed for both adults and kids. The stretching machine can be conveniently used – both before and after the class and also at home, even while watching TV.



The leg stretcher contains an extension rod that allows the user to lean forward and obtain the best possible stretch for the muscles in the back of the legs. In addition, it also includes a padded leg and back board for added comfort.



Most popular among these equipments are Royal leg stretcher for elderly people, Junior Royal leg stretcher for children and a host of related accessories. Junior Royal Leg Stretcher is a smaller version of the Royal Stretcher and is perfect for children upto 4’5". It has no hydraulics or cables that may become worn or damaged after long use.



A martial artist can maximize his stretching routine with the new and improved Royal Stretcher. The extension handle of this equipment allows them to reach forward and get the best results in stretching the muscles in the back of the leg. The padded leg boards and back boards enable them to comfortably achieve leg extensions of 180 degrees for long periods of time. Worm gear with wheel enables the user to stretch slowly and hold the stretch for as long as they needs without worrying about losing air, since the machine does not have hydraulics to leak.



