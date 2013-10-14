StriaFade Takes New Approach to Stretch Mark Treatment and Prevention

Valrico, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Premium Naturals LLC, the most innovative company in skin care, has recently introduced StriaFade - a multifunctional formula that not only reduces the appearance of stretch marks, but also aims to prevent the appearance of stretch marks in the future.



This dual functionality makes StriaFade one of the most versatile products available on the market today. Most other stretch mark products only approach appearance reduction or prevention, with very few active ingredients.



Premium Naturals also backs up their product by offering a 30-day, empty bottle, money back guarantee. The time frame to reduce the appearance of stretch marks will vary with individuals, however, many StriaFade consumers have seen amazing success.



StriaFade’s prevention function can help women deal with early stretch marks, in an attempt to prevent their appearance in the future. According to WebMD.com, “When stretch marks show up, it's best to treat them as early as possible.”



But for women who have recently given birth or individuals who have gone through a significant weight loss or weight gain, StriaFade can still show promising results. StriaFade was formulated for all skin types and skin shades.



Premium Naturals LLC is offering exclusive discounts on StriaFade at the official website. The list of ingredients, and answers to common questions are also clearly displayed on the site.



About Premium Naturals LLC

Established in 2007, Premium Naturals LLC is one of the leading skin care companies in the United States. They offer SkinBright, a formula that reduces the appearance of skin discolorations, DermCloth, a microfiber skin care cloth, and StriaFade, a formula to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. StriaFade has become a highly demanded product due to its exceptional effectiveness in many cases, and dual purpose action. Through the official website, http://www.striafade.com/, you'll find more information and secure online ordering



For more information about StriaFade®, or to schedule a meeting or interview, please call 813-840-3721, or email Shannon Miller at shannonmiller@premiumnaturals.com.