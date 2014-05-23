Stricter Emission Norms Favoring Global Hybrid Car Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Global hybrid car market is anticipated to witness a considerable growth as more and more countries are now beginning to adhere to stricter emissions standards. To achieve long-term climate goals, a shift to ultra-low carbon vehicles has been considered as a very essential factor, thus governments all over the world are offering various tax incentives to stimulate the demand for hybrid vehicles.



As per our report, “Global Hybrid Car Market Outlook to 2017”, global hybrid car market is growing tremendously on the back of rising concern for environment protection, volatility in oil prices, growing government funding and upcoming rules and regulation supporting hybrid vehicles. Besides, continuous technological up-gradations and development of supporting infrastructure is bringing a paradigm shift in overall hybrid car market on globe. Considering the above factors, the global hybrid car market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report represents a comprehensive study of current market scenario and future growth prospects of hybrid car market worldwide. It studies global hybrid car industry broken down into two major grounds viz. by key markets and by major players. Also, the report analyzes different drivers and challenges coupled with potential growth areas to aid players in designing their business strategies. Further, the key market section covers analysis of 13 major hybrid car markets globally which include analysis of market scenario, sales by type & by models and recent activities of government and major players for each of these countries.



Through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. The section covers detailed description of major hybrid car manufacturers coupled with their key financials and sales by models. Also it includes strength and weakness analysis of players to facilitate reader to gain a deeper insight into competitive scenario in the industry. In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into hybrid car industry.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM635.htm



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