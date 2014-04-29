Stricter Lift Regulations Give Rise to Higher Lift Maintenance Demands

Northumberland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Lift maintenance service demands are on the rise as the government continues to implement stricter lifts regulations since they have been amended back in 2008. Governed by the European Parliament and Council Directive 95/16/EC of 29 June 1995, such regulations have been in effect in the UK since 1 July 1997.



Based on strict regulations, lift installation has to conform to safety standards which remain uniform across the European Union. Installations and imports should be deemed safe and meet relevant essential health and safety requirements when it comes to design and construction, as well as carry the relevant CE marking. In addition, an EC declaration of conformity is necessary for any installation work to be green lit.



For those who have lifts currently in operation, focus now shifts to regular lift repairs to ensure that they continue to meet the standards set by the EU. Relevant considerations include keeping lift shafts free from extraneous wires and fittings, as well as supplying relevant information when necessary for the safety of the general public. There are several extra regulations governing the sales of lifts, as well as its import and distribution in the UK. For installation purposes, a detailed memorandum is accessible through various channels online from the relevant regulatory bodies involved.



About Utility Elevators

Utility Elevators maintain its presence in both the United Kingdom and South Africa, providing services related to lift maintenance, lift installation, and lift repairs. They have been offering related services for almost a century now, with clients coming from various sectors which include property developers, architects, and even residential home owners. Kleeman Lifts serve as their primary supplier.



Contact Details:



Rosie Hilton

98 Pendwyallt Road

BURNHEAD, DG3 4JH

Phone: 078-4568-6363