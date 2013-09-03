Strictly LED's Introduces LED Deck Lights for Summer 2013

Chorley, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Although we are now approaching the final weeks of a relatively pleasant summer, Strictly LED’s has introduced an impressive range of LED Deck Lights to their already wide range of LED Lighting.



Whilst the temperatures are still warm and social gatherings and barbeques are a regular occurrence, the need for subtle lighting has increased as the dark nights are fast approaching. LED Deck Lights are a fantastic way to create subtle mood lighting and are sure to be a talking point between your guests. The beauty of decking lights if the fact they can be walked over and almost go unnoticed until you turn them on, another benefit is the fact LED Deck Lights are low voltage and perfectly safe….



When contacting Strictly LED’s to enquire about this new range of LED Lighting, the sales person informed me “Due to demand of the last few years we have introduced a new range of LED Deck Lights which complement our other Outdoor LED Lights perfectly. Our Decking Lights range are available in various sizes such as 15mm, 30mm, 45mm & 60mm and we have fantastic colour options such as Warm White, Cool White & Blue. The LED Deck Lights are manufactured from stainless steel to avoid any rusting when left outdoors and all cables are fully waterproof and manufactured from high grade materials.”



After purchasing the lights and seeing them first hand, the quality is second to none. If you have some old outdoor decking which is looking run down then the LED Deck Lights provided by Strictly LED’s would be an affordable solution. Alternatively if you have a new build and the outdoor decking is your pride and joy, these lights are simple to install and are sure to give you the final touch you are looking for at a price as low as £24.99…



About Strictly LED’s

Strictly LED’s is one of the largest online retailers of both decorative and low energy lighting in the UK. We have secured contracts with some of the leading manufacturers of LED lighting products as products are manufactured to the highest quality, with supreme light output and reliability. Their products are sold to the leading brands in the UK and ensure of the highest quality.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.strictlyleds.co.uk .