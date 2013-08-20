Strictly LED's Now Brings GU10 LED Bulbs to Their Online Store

Chorley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Strictly LED's has recently announced the availability of GU10 LED bulbs at their online store. The online store offers various options such as warm light, cool light as well as various wattages. One great choice is the high power 20 x 5050 SMD 5050 Chips bulb which is affordable and very bright. All the light bulbs come with a warranty of 50,000 hours and their online store offers free delivery on all its orders within the UK.



Talking about GU10 LED lighting, a representative of the online store stated, “Our GU10 LED bulbs use high quality LED’s to ensure they last the predicted lifeline which guarantees any of our customers a safe return on the initial investment. The majority of our bulbs use around 3-4 watts of power and replace 50 watt halogen spot lamps which adds up to a significant amount of money over the next few years.



Their online store offers the best indoor and outdoor LED lights, plus an extensive range of Christmas lights which include LED icicle lights and the recently introduced silhouette reindeers. These lights are also perfect for parties, weddings and other special events. In addition to the decorative range, the company has a wide range of LED strip lights which are fantastic for mood lighting or subtle touches.



About Strictly LED's

Strictly LED's is one of the largest online retailers of both decorative and low energy lighting in the UK. It has secured contracts with some of the leading brands of LED lighting products as the products are constructed to the highest standard, with supreme light output and reliability. Often the products are sold to some of the leading brands in the UK so consumers can be sure that they are of the highest quality.



For more information, please visit http://www.strictlyleds.co.uk/