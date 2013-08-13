Strictly LED's Now Introduce Energy Saving LED Strip Lights for Homes & Workplaces

Chorley, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Strictly LED’s, a renowned retailer of both decorative and low energy lighting in the UK, now introduces energy saving LED strip lights for UK customers. The online store makes the purchasing process as simple as possible by providing customers with the best service & advice possible which removes all the complexity out of it.



The LED strip emits light in one direction only, therefore, is ideal for decorating homes or workplaces. In fact, they are also the best solution for lighting up cupboards or under kitchen cabinets which are usually very hard to access as they do not have sufficient light. The strips are both eco-friendly and cost-effective, another benefit is the fact they do not take up much space. Although they are discreet when switch off, they provide a high level of light when switched on which is suitable for many uses.



A representative explaining the benefits of these outdoor LED lights stated, “These led strip lights are known for their versatility and flexibility. You can use them anywhere you want and they will instantly light that area up. You no longer have to worry about making things look nice, flexible led strip lights will look nice on their own. Any area you want to light up or decorate, you can use the affordable lights we sell.”



The company also offers LED grow lights, which when placed in an appropriate location, allow plants and seedlings to get enough light, which helps them grow. Although they aren’t required in summers, during the winter these lights are good for indoor plants and their lifespan.



About Strictly LED’s

Strictly LED’s is one of the largest online retailers of both decorative and low energy LED lighting in the UK. They are a UK VAT registered company operating from Chorley, Lancashire. They have secured contracts with some of the leading manufacturers of LED lighting products as their products are manufactured to the highest quality, with supreme light output and reliability. Their products are sold to many the leading brands in the UK, so and potential clients can be sure that they are of the highest quality.



For more information, please visit: http://www.strictlyleds.co.uk