Strides Are Made Towards the International Procurement Instrument

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The International Procurement Instrument was first proposed back in 2012 but it has taken until this year for its intention to be put into effect. Finally, after nine years of negotiating, the ambassadors of 27 member states reached an agreement in June of this year, allowing the International Procurement Instrument to go ahead. This will allow European companies to have access to third countries' procurement markets, in the same way as foreign companies currently have access in Europe. The instrument is basically a trade offensive tool that should provide Europe with some negotiating leverage to ensure that there is reciprocity when it comes to access to procurement markets and to defend European businesses against restrictive and discriminatory practices. The International Procurement Instrument still has a number of hoops to jump through before it can be fully effective, in particular that the European Parliament still has to adopt a position on it.



Procurement careers are continuously going through evolution thanks to the impact of technology and digitisation, as well as changing regulatory landscapes. DSJ Global is well placed to provide expert support to talented people in procurement careers looking to take a positive next step towards a brighter future. The firm also has a wealth of expertise in hiring for other connected areas, including supply chain, technical operations and logistics roles. DSJ Global was established in 2008 and now has a nationwide presence that extends to major hubs including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. It is also part of an international workforce of 1,000+ that is a major asset given the global nature of end-to-end supply chain and procurement careers today. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the firm can cater to every need and it is also well resourced, for example thanks to the database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has built up over the years.



DSJ Global isn't just a robust presence in procurement careers in Germany, as the firm's international reach is extensive. This is partly due to bebing the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group, which operates across six countries. A truly cross-border approach to hiring has been perfected at DSJ Global where the team has always sought to streamline the recruitment process to make it more mutually beneficial and simple for all those involved. The internal team at the firm is a vital asset in this mission. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and the firm invests heavily to ensure that all work with best-in-class technology and strategies so that the highest standards can always be maintained. There are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global including Team Leader Production Planning, Senior Warehouse Manager, Supply and Demand Planning Expert and Logistics Director [Automotive].



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



