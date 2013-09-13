Strike a Pose Helps the Average Person Succeed in the Photo Booth Business

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- According to WeddingIndustryStatistics.com, 20 percent of weddings now feature a photo booth as the happy couple wishes to provide guest entertainment other than the traditional sit down meal. Entrepreneurs continue to take advantage of this and many are now starting up a photo booth business or adding a photo booth to their current offerings. "Strike A Pose (http://strikeapose-photoboothsforsale.com/) offers a complete turnkey business system for those looking to branch out and offer photo booth rentals," Mike Hansen of Strike A Pose declares.



Photo booth rentals tend to be very popular with the average vendor, bringing in between $800 and $900 during a Saturday event. After expenses are paid, the net profit runs approximately $700. Business owners learn there are many benefits to purchasing a photo booth, including low or no overhead, no employees and low equipment prices. "The photo booth operator works for him or herself in the location of their choosing and can expand if he or she wants to in a very short period of time," Mr. Hansen continues.



Companies choose Strike A Pose as their photo booth provider for a variety of reasons. Potential buyers find there are three packages to choose from so each individual can select the one that best meets his or her needs. The Freestanding photo booth option remains a popular choice although many choose to upgrade to either the Strike A Pose photo booth or the Strike A Pose turnkey business package. Many opt to add video messaging to the booth as this gives customers a way to leave a video message for event hosts. "Every entrepreneur interested in starting their own business should consider this option as it is a great way to become your own boss and the package offerings will easily fit into any budget," Mr. Hanson goes on to say.



Head over to Strike A Pose to learn more about this business opportunity and how it can be of benefit to anyone looking to become their own boss. Thanks to the wide range of interesting photo booth articles available on the site, the average person can learn a great deal about photo booths in a short period of time. "Why head out to a job you don't love every day when you can set your own hours, work as much or as little as you like and have fun while doing so? With the Strike A Pose photo booth opportunity, you accomplish these three goals easily thanks to the support you receive from our staff," Mike Hanson explains.



About Strike a Pose

Mike Tecku and Mike Hansen founded Strike a Pose as a photo booth rental company. Over time, they expanded to five cities and perfected the photo booth design. Now they offer booths which have undergone thousands of events and dozens of design changes to ensure you are getting the highest quality of booth for your money.