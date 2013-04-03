Strike a Pose Photo Booths Launch New Website to Sell Direct to Rental and Events Companies

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Photo booths have become a massive hit at events as individuals and groups alike seek to commemorate the mood of their experience by gallivanting in front of a camera. The difference between good and great quality photos can make the difference between how an event is remembered by attendees, which in turn can affect long term success. Strike a Pose photo booths have been seen and used by NBC, Forbes and Take it All, as well as being recommended by Wedding Planner and Guide as the best on the market. These booths are now exclusively available to events and photo booth rental companies direct from the creators themselves.



Strike a Pose are allowing rental companies and events coordinators to buy a photo booth machine in order to save in the long term as well as provide a better service to their clients. The creators of strike a pose have been in the photo booth business for years and have used all their experience to craft the perfect item for users and businesses alike.



The company started out as a rental company but quickly realized that the products they were leasing weren’t getting the results they wanted to provide for clients. After much research and development they developed the Strike a Pose booth which is now famous across America.



A spokesperson for the company explained, "Strike a Pose booths are the result of thousands of events and the experiences have been documented. The equipment has then been fine tuned by Tecku and Hansen to create a comfortable, fun and stimulating environment that can still create high quality images. We are so proud of our images that we have provided on our website a picture-to-picture comparison with a competitor’s product. By selling direct to rental and events companies we’re ensuring quality and providing a 30 day money back guarantee on the best photo booth in the business."



About Strike A Pose Photo Booths

Strike A Pose Photo Booths started as a rental company and expanded to 5 cities after perfecting its own unique photo booth design. Clients get a booth that’s gone through thousands of events and dozens of design changes to create the most versatile and fun experience on the market. For more information, please visit: http://strikeapose-photoboothsforsale.com