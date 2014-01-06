Strike Group Australia Announces 10% Discount on the Easter Weekend

Northgate, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Strike Group Australia, a leading provider of most advanced options of Bluetooth car kits, has recently announced 10% discount on the Easter weekend. This discount allows customers to bring home the benefits of the best automotive accessories at pocket friendly prices. Aside from this, Bluetooth Car kits offered by the company are known for making driving a more convenient and safe experience.



This company stands out in the Bluetooth hands free market by bringing the best of technology through its new age car kits with ultimate advanced features. For instance, Strike Group now presents Parrot Car Kit, which is the latest development in the domain of Bluetooth technology for automotive industry. As an exclusive distributor of parrot Bluetooth in Australia, the company is ensuring for its customers top notch Bluetooth technology with advanced features of voice recognition and sound processing.



The team at Strike consists of committed professionals along with car and technology enthusiasts to ensure up to date products and enhanced customer service. Elaborating on the workforce, a representative mentions, “Strike's success is directly proportional to the quality of the team and the systems they use. Think of the best sporting teams in the world and you can see the same qualities in the Strike team. These include; a winning can-do attitude, unwavering commitment to deliver the

vision, continual self-improvement, teamwork, leadership and mate ship.”



Strike a popular source of mobile phone cradles, maintains the edge in the sphere of advanced automotive industry by constantly upgrading the standard of its business processes and forming alliance with top notch brands to empower clients with hands free motor-genius.



About Strike

Founded in 2001, Strike has always been at the forefront of technology. Since inception, Strike has been a leader in global distribution of telecommunications and automotive accessories, and was among the first to introduce Bluetooth technology into more than 79 countries around the world. Strike services the automotive industry with its own brand of products including Bluetooth, GPS, mobile phone cradles, antennas, modules, leads and tailor-made wiring harnesses and also distributes for other world leading manufacturers Parrot and Cardo Systems both experts in automotive and motorcycle Bluetooth respectively.



For more information, please visit http://www.strike.com.au/



Contact Details



Strike Group Australia Pty Ltd

1/263 Toombul Rd, Northgate

QLD, Australia 401