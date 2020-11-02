Stringent Emission Norms to Upscale Bicycle Chain Adoption, Catapulting the Market to New Heights.

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- A recent market study published by FMI on the Bicycle Chain market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Bicycle Chain market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Bicycle Chain Market: Taxonomy



The global Bicycle Chain market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.



Material Type

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Nickel Plated



Chain Type

One Speed

Derailleur



Bicycle Type

Kids

Road

Mountain

Racing



By Width

1/8"

3/16"

3/32''



Sales Channel

First Fit

Replacement



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the Bicycle Chain market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the Bicycle Chain market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Bicycle Chain market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Bicycle Chain is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Bicycle Chain market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The Bicycle Chain market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



The Bicycle Chain market report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05- Global Bicycle Chain Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030



This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Bicycle Chain market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 06- Global Bicycle Chain Market - Pricing Analysis



This section provides the pricing analysis for Bicycle Chain on the basis of by Material Type segment



Chapter 07 - Global Bicycle Chain Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030



This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Bicycle Chain market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).



Chapter 08 – Market Background



This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Bicycle Chain market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain and forecast factors for the Bicycle Chain market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 09 – Global Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Material Type



Based on material type, the bicycle chain market is segmented into carbon steel, alloy steel and nickel plated. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the bicycle chain market and market attractiveness analysis based on material type.



Chapter 10 – Global Bicycle Chain Market Analysis by Chain Type



This chapter provides details about the bicycle chain market based on chain type, and has been classified one speed and derailleur. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on chain type.



Chapter 11 – Global Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Bicycle Type



Based on bicycle type, the bicycle chain market is segmented into kids, road, mountain and racing. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Bicycle Chain market and market attractiveness analysis based on Bicycle Type.



Chapter 12 – Global Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Width



Based on Width, the bicycle chain market is segmented into 1/8", 3/16"and 3/32. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Bicycle Chain market and market attractiveness analysis based on Width.



Chapter 13 – Global Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Sales Channel



Based on Sales Channel, the bicycle chain market is segmented into First Fit and Replacement. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Bicycle Chain market and market attractiveness analysis based on Sales Channel.



Chapter 14 – Global Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region



This chapter explains how the Bicycle Chain market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa



Chapter 15 – North America Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Bicycle Chain market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on Bicycle Type and countries in North America.



Chapter 16 – Latin America Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Bicycle Chain market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 17 – Europe Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the Bicycle Chain market based on its Bicycle Type in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 18 – South Asia & Pacific Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Bicycle Chain market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on ASEAN, India, Oceania and Rest of SAP. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Bicycle Chain market in South Asia & Pacific.



Chapter 19 – East Asia Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the Bicycle Chain market based on its Bicycle Types in several countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are included in this chapter.



Chapter 20 – Middle East & Africa Bicycle Chain Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Bicycle Chain market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Bicycle Chain market in Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 21 - Key and Emerging Countries Bicycle Chain Market Analysis



Important growth prospects of the Bicycle Chain market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the Bicycle Chain market.



Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Bicycle Chain market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 22 – Competition Landscape



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Bicycle Chain market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report Shimano Inc., Tien Yuen Machinery Mfg. Co. Ltd., Renold, Taya Chain Group, Sram Llc, Rk South Asia Sdn. Bhd, Izumi Chains, Oriental Chain Mfg. Co., Ltd. among others.



Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Bicycle Chain market report.



Chapter 24 – Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Bicycle Chain market.