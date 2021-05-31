Stringent Governmental Regulations for a Sustainable Future Fuels the Growth of Global Energy Efficient Glass Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2021 -- According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report, "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 20% during 2021-26 due to the surging energy crises across the world and rapidly soaring R&D activities to encourage the development of technology that consumes low power. Moreover, mounting government initiatives to raise awareness regarding the importance of energy-efficient glasses in achieving sustainability is another crucial factor backing the growth of the Energy-efficient glass market across the globe. However, a high price bar coupled with technological barriers is amongst the critical challenges that could hamper the market growth in the coming future.



Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends in the Global Energy Efficient Glass market?

2. How has the industry been evolving in terms of geography and services adoption?

3. How has the competition been shaping across the countries, followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Global Energy Efficient Glass market?

5. What are the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Global Energy Efficient Glass market service providers across various regions?



Get a sample copy of the market research: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/global-energy-efficient-glass-market.html



Hard Coating Segment Dominates the Market

The Global Energy Efficient Glass Market, based on Coating, bifurcates into Hard and Soft Coating. Among both categories, the Hard Coating segment accounts for the largest share in the Global Energy Efficient Glass Market in the previous few years. The segment growth attributes to the easy availability of hard-coated energy-efficient glasses. Further, hard-coated energy-efficient glasses offer benefits like low emissivity and high durability, due to which the demand for these glasses is significant across the globe.



"Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Analysis, 2021" provides comprehensive, qualitative, and quantitative insights on the market potential, key factors impacting the market growth, hotspots, and opportunities available for Energy Efficient Glass providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for competitors' success and strategic factorial indexing to measure their capabilities on 16 parameters, which will help companies formulate 'Go to Market' strategies and identify the blue ocean for their offerings.



Double Glazing Type Exhibits Fastest Growth

Based on Glazing Type, the market bifurcates into Single Glazing, Double Glazing, and Triple Glazing. Of these, the Double Glazing energy-efficient glass segment is likely to register the fastest growth in the Global Energy Efficient Glass market during 2021-26. It owes to the extensive usage of these glasses for insulation as they consume less energy during heating or cooling a space, thereby resulting in cost-saving in energy bills. Thus, the Double Glazing type segment is likely to contribute to the growth of the Global Energy Efficient Glass Market in the forecast period, reveals MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Analysis, 2021."



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the Global Energy Efficient Glass Market are Asahi Glass Co., Corning Inc., Guardian Glass, Morley glass & glazing, Nippon Glass, Pilkington, Research Frontiers Inc., Saint Gobain S.A., SageGlass, Smartglass International Ltd., and View Inc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Coating (Hard Coat, Soft Coat)By Glazing Type (Single Glazing, Double Glazing, Triple Glazing)

2. By Technology (Active Glass [Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Devices, Polymer Liquid Display Crystal, Others], Passive Glass [Thermochromic, Photochromic])

3. By End-User Industry (Transportation Industry [Automotive, Marine, Aerospace] Building & Construction Industry [Residential, Non- Residential Construction], Power Generation Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Others)

4. By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

5. By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, The U.K, Italy, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

6. By Competitors (Asahi Glass Co., Corning Inc., Guardian Glass, Morley glass & glazing, Nippon Glass, Pilkington, Research Frontiers Inc., Saint Gobain S.A., SageGlass, Smartglass International Ltd., View Inc.)



About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading research, consulting and data analytics firm that provides a wide range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals to a substantial and varied client base that includes multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.



We specialize in niche industries and emerging geographies to support our clients in the formulation of strategies viz. Go to Market (GTM), product development, feasibility analysis, project scoping, market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, market sizing & forecasting, trend analysis, etc. in around 15 industry verticals to enable our clients in identifying attractive investment opportunities and maximizing ROI through an early mover advantage.



Contact Us

1147 88AVE, Delta, British Columbia, BC,V4C,3B8, CANADA

Email: sales@marknteladvisors.com

Tel: +1613-707-5086

Website: https://www.marknteladvisors.com



Browse More Reports:



Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market - The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 42% during 2021-26 due to the surging demand for robotic assistance and therapeutic applications in patients suffering from neurological & musculoskeletal disorders.

https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/global-wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market.html



Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market - The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% between (2021-26). The high requirements of oxygen concentrators are due to the increasing chronic diseases affecting the respiratory system of people. The COVID-19 pandemic brought a significant surge in their supplies.

https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/global-medical-oxygen-concentrator-market.html



Global Smart Irrigation Market - The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-26 due to the mounting government initiatives for water conservation and integration of advanced technologies in irrigation systems to enhance performance.

https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/global-smart-irrigation-market.html