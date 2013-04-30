Spring Cleaning Success, Learn How to Strip and Wax a Floor

Davenport, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The only springtime tradition that many individuals dread worse than filing their taxes is spring cleaning, whether it's around the home, or it's at a commercial facility. However, this annual chore can be made easier and more successful with the right tips, and the right supplies and equipment, both of which is what Great Western Supply strives to help their customers with all throughout the year.



One of the major chores which often gets saved for next year, and then the year after that, is stripping and waxing a floor. Learning how to strip and wax a floor may seem daunting, however, it isn't overly difficult. It just takes a bit of knowhow, and the correct tools. It's also a task which is made easier when it's done on an annual basis, as opposed to once every five or 10 years, for instance.



Stripping and waxing a floor can be broken down into several core components. The job begins by cleaning the floor, followed by applying the stripper, and then buffing or scrubbing the floor. The floor then needs to be cleaned off again, before applying the appropriate sealers, waxes or finishing products.



It's also important to be patient, and take the process step by step. Skipping a step, or, for instance, only applying one coat of wax or finish, will simply lead to a incomplete or improperly done job. Having all the right gear ahead of time will also save headaches down the road.



Great Western Supply does more than just sell cleaning equipment and janitorial supplies. The company places an emphasis on training clients on how to properly and safely use the gear that they purchase, while also educating them about which products and tools will be right to get the job done.



There's a true commitment to customer service and personal support, which is what separates Great Western Supply from the competition - beyond the great, low prices, and the huge selection.



Make the most out of spring cleaning this season. Visit Great Western Supply online at GreatWesternSupply.com, or call at 800.322.6815 for more information and to ask any questions about how to strip and wax a floor, or anything else.



