Dadchelor Parties Are the Hottest New Trend for New Expecting Fathers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Dadchelor parties also known as “daddy showers” and “forefather parties” are becoming very popular. The dadachelor party is the guy’s version of a baby shower. In fact, one in 5 new dads to be will host a dadchelor party to celebrate his last night of being able to sleep late, and go out partying late at night with the boys. The typical dadchelor party usually includes a going out to a restaurant, exotic dancers for entertainment and partying at a local nightclub or strip club. The diaper keg, is traditional at a dadchelor party where the guys exchange diapers for beer.



Centerfold Strips adult entertainment agency provides one stop shopping for your dadchelor party. Centerfold Strips can arrange restaurant reservations including a private party room with open bar, exotic dancers, hand rolled cigars, and even a limousine bus to provide safe transportation.



For more information, or to book exotic dancers for your dadchelor party, contact Centerfold Strips.



About Centerfold Strips

Centerfold Strips, established in 1996, has been a leader and innovator in the adult entertainment industry. Centerfold Strips’ national agency is based in New York and represents the hottest male and female exotic dancers, strippers and novelty entertainers including little people strippers, midget strippers, dwarf strippers, belly dancers, overweight strippers, drag queens & celebrity impersonators. Centerfold Strips provides service to all events including bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, retirement parties, graduation parties, holiday parties, birthday parties, fraternity rush parties, sorority parties, corporate events, graduation parties, super bowl parties and all sporting events.



Contact Information:

Centerfold Strips

http://www.centerfoldstrips.com

1-877-4ASTRIP (1-877-427-8747)