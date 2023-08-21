Stroke Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : AXA, Aegon, Allianz, AIG

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2023 -- The demand for the stroke insurance coverage is booming across the United Kingdom due to rapidly growing risks of strokes. There are more than 100,000 strokes in the United Kingdom each year. That is around one stroke every five minutes. There are over 1.2 million stroke survivors in the United Kingdom. Facing a medical emergency can be an intense experience. Therefore, stroke insurance coverage that helps provides financial support to the insured. Stroke insurance provides coverage that can help with financial challenges, so insured and his/her loved ones can focus on health without worrying about the financial challenges.



Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Aviva (United Kingdom), Prudential plc (United Kingdom), Legal & General (United Kingdom), MetLife (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Aegon (Netherlands), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), United Healthcare (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), Sun Life Financial (Canada), Liberty Mutual (United States), China Life Insurance (China),.



AMA introduce new research on Global Stroke Insurance covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2028). The Global Stroke Insurance explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players.



Influencing Market Trend

- Combination of Health Insurance and Critical Illness Cover Gaining Popularity



Market Drivers

- Increasing Incidences of Strokes across the United Kingdom

- Rising Demand for Stroke Coverage Due to High Medical Costs



Opportunities:

- Introduction of Advanced Technology in Healthcare Settings Is Expected To Provide Lucrative Opportunity



Highlighted of Global Stroke Insurance Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Stroke Insurance Market by Key Players: Aviva (United Kingdom), Prudential plc (United Kingdom), Legal & General (United Kingdom), MetLife (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Aegon (Netherlands), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), United Healthcare (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), Sun Life Financial (Canada), Liberty Mutual (United States), China Life Insurance (China),



Stroke Insurance Market by: by Type (Ischemic, Hemorrhagic), Premium Mode (Monthly, Annually), Coverage (Individual, Family), Gender (Male, Female), Provider (Life Insurance, Health Insurance)



Stroke Insurance Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Stroke Insurance market report includes production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.



