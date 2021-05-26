Stroke Insurance Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 : Aviva, Prudential Plc, Liberty Mutual

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Stroke Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Stroke Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Stroke Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Aviva (United Kingdom),Prudential plc (United Kingdom),Legal & General (United Kingdom),MetLife (United Kingdom),AXA (France),Aegon (Netherlands),Allianz (Germany),AIG (United States),United Healthcare (United States),Zurich (Switzerland),Sun Life Financial (Canada),Liberty Mutual (United States),China Life Insurance (China)

Definition:

The demand for the stroke insurance coverage is booming across the United Kingdom due to rapidly growing risks of strokes. There are more than 100,000 strokes in the United Kingdom each year. That is around one stroke every five minutes. There are over 1.2 million stroke survivors in the United Kingdom. Facing a medical emergency can be an intense experience. Therefore, stroke insurance coverage that helps provides financial support to the insured. Stroke insurance provides coverage that can help with financial challenges, so insured and his/her loved ones can focus on health without worrying about the financial challenges.

Market Trend:

Combination of Health Insurance and Critical Illness Cover Gaining Popularity

Market Drivers:

Increasing Incidences of Strokes across the United Kingdom

Rising Demand for Stroke Coverage Due to High Medical Costs



Opportunities:

Introduction of Advanced Technology in Healthcare Settings Is Expected To Provide Lucrative Opportunity

Challenges:

The Global Stroke Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ischemic, Hemorrhagic), Premium Mode (Monthly, Annually), Coverage (Individual, Family), Gender (Male, Female), Provider (Life Insurance, Health Insurance)

Market Insights:

On 10 Aug 2016, AIG Life launched Key3, a simpler form of critical illness insurance which pays a lump sum upon diagnosis of one of three key medical conditions - cancer, heart attack or stroke. Key3 is designed to give customers simple, affordable and essential critical illness cover which can be bought with or without life insurance. Like AIGâ€™s comprehensive critical illness cover, Key3 comes with access to Best Doctors which can be used by the insured person for up to three years after payout, as well as access to AIG Lifeâ€™s unique Claims Support Fund.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

