Stroke of Genius - 20 Unbelievable Ways African Art Meets Eastern Rug Making in Europe

Lund, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Swedish-based gallery Modernafricanart launches a crowdsourcing campaign for a world tour exhibition of its exclusive fine art rug collection, Africa On The Floor, on Indiegogo.



After much anticipation, “Africa on the Floor” a fine art rug collection made up of 20 exciting pieces is finally live on Indiegogo. These pieces have been made with the finest quality wool from the high altitude Himalayan mountains, master hand-knotted by artisans in the 1000 year old Eastern tradition and beautifully designed by 6 world acclaimed African artists. The result is not only a collection of rugs with an extraordinary texture and visual richness but also exemplifies its unique international nature by bringing 3 continents together; vibrant African design meets Asian craftsmanship in Europe!



Enthusiastic art and rug lovers from all over the world have voiced their support and admiration for these works of art. Gisela Thulin from Sweden expressed her love for the art: “The art has transformed our office into an exciting and inspiring meeting place for our clients, staff, and visitors… which goes to show that the art and art providers at modernafricanart can work wonders with any space.” Thulin is not the only one that wanted to thank modernafricanart. Sara Palacios from Los Angeles, California wanted to share her opinion: “The rugs are beautiful.”



The Indiegogo campaign for Africa on the Floor hopes to raise enough money to start the Europe leg of the World Tour initiative. Currently, their goal is to reach $7,000 and is targeted at the following countries: England, Germany, France & Italy. If more funds are raised, more countries will be added. There are various contribution tiers including $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, and $500. Corporate sponsors are also welcome. The wonderful rewards for the contributions (“perks”) range from art rug cards, special thank you messages, books, all the way to owing your own rug. As well as receiving these great contribution perks, you help this collection of fine art rugs travel the world and be enjoyed & appreciated globally.



About Modernafricanart

Modernafricanart is a Swedish-based art gallery showcasing the best of contemporary African art and design. It recently unveiled its collection of artists- and own-designed fine art rug collection, Africa On The Floor, with the hope to introduce a new medium for African art and help the world see the beauty Africa has to offer.



Contact Details:

Lande Anjous-Zygmunt

Modernafricanart

Address: Qvantenborgsvägen 14

227 38 Lund

Sweden

Telephone: +46 (0) 703 654 225

Email: aotf@modernafricanart.com

Websites: http://www.africaonthefloor.com

http://www.modernafricanart.com